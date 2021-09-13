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How the USSR Could've Been Defeated
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15 views • September 13, 2021
Dennis Wise did a video with me saying that the Jew World Order may have used the higher realms to cause the deep cold to stop the German army in Russia. Powerful concept.
This video was made by George at GeorgianPatriot 1998 channel which was edited from a video ThuleProductions did in 2015 at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-o0Ucaqzw2I&;bpctr=1537553069
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://twitter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.92/
http://www.thulesociety.com
This video was made by George at GeorgianPatriot 1998 channel which was edited from a video ThuleProductions did in 2015 at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-o0Ucaqzw2I&;bpctr=1537553069
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://twitter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.92/
http://www.thulesociety.com
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