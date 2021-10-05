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MARK ZUCKERBERG'S SENATE HEARING IN 10 MINUTES (APRIL 11TH 2018) THE TOMATOE KETCHUP
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30 views • October 05, 2021
FOR THOSE WHO WERE ASLEEP IN APRIL 11TH 2018, MARK ZUCKERBERG WAS TAKEN TO SENATE COURT OVER FACEBOOK'S SERVICE TO PEOPLE. WAAAAAAAAAAAAKE UP PEOPLE PLEEEEEEEEEEASE, THIS WAS IN 2018
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