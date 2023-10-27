Create New Account
Member Of Parliament In NZ Is Calling For A Criminal Investigation The For Rise In Excess Mortality
Member of Parliament in New Zealand 🇳🇿 is calling for a Criminal Investigation regarding the unprecedented rise in Excess Mortality. Highly recommend listening to her entire message.

