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NSW POLICE CHIEF SERVED LAWSUIT IN FRONT OF GLOBAL MEDIA BY HERO LAWYER! OZ IS FALLING!
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1081 views • September 03, 2021
As an update to my previous videos showing the mutiny among Australian police and military who after rescuing 1000s of tortured and sexually abused children from DUMBs beneath Australia, they have had a gutsful of these criminal sadistic govt scum killing our babies like lambs in an abattoir ... Q and Trump are NOT fully in control of NZ and Oz YET as there are numerous 'agent provocateurs' still operating in our 2 nations ...
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