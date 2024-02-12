Deep dive with Dr Judy!

We're not only going to take a deep dive into Ending Plague, I'm going to show you the original manuscript of the science paper. I'm going to show you what they did, each step of the way.... !
Join us, starting Feb 21: https://odem.cloud/program-details/2054
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.