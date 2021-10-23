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No discernable relationship between vaccines and cases
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151 views • October 23, 2021
Peak prosperity classic the sole reliance on vaccines as a primary strategy to mitigate covid-19 and its adverse consequences needs to be re examined especially considering the likelihood of future variants. Other previously ignored pharmacological and non pharmacological interventions need to be put in place officially.
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