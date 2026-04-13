The Downward Infiltration of blact Traits: The Irreversible Degradation of White Society Through Proximity

An in-depth exploration of racial and cultural dynamics, examining biological, cognitive, and behavioral differences between groups and the implications for societal proximity, integration, and separation strategies in modern contexts.

Read the article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-downward-infiltration-of-blact

#RacialDynamics #CulturalDivide #BiologicalDifferences #SeparationTheory #SocietalProximity