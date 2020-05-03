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Dr. Fauci's DARKEST SECRET Surfaces As His Predictive Model Crushes Trump Economy | Dr. Mikovits pHd
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97 views • May 03, 2020
The Next News Network

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Dr. Mikovits

Dr. Judy Mikovits pHd joins Gary Franchi on the Next News Network. She has published 51 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals and was a Postdoctoral Scholar in Molecular Virology at the Laboratory of Genomic Diversity, National Cancer Institute. She has also been a target of Dr. Anthony Fauci twice, however recently the tables have turned and sights are on Fauci as his motives and miscalculations could be exposed on a global stage. Today we investigate just how many bodies lie in the wake of his rise to the top of the National Institute of Health.

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