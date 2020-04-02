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2/04/20 #JESUITPOWER: Pete’s Shadow(y) Win, CV-DoD/India #Pete/Hillary2020
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114 views • February 05, 2020
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2/4: Jesuit Pete declares victory in Iowa in his NH appearance tonight as 63% of the Iowa Caucus votes are tallied and his connection to HRC/BHO run company Shadow, Inc., is exposed...Meanwhile, the CV has possibleconnections to a DoD funded study in India...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://theslot.jezebel.com/pete-butt...
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/nati...
https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/04/io...
https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/04/io...
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...
The DoD funded filovirus study on the India/China border last fall:
https://greatgameindia.com/coronaviru...
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/ma...
You can view the video by Dr. Francis Boyle, who wrote the Bioweapons Act Here:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-0...
George Webb great video today discussing Iowa Caucus deep:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbAar...
To view the CV China video posted by Sarah Westall:
https://www.patreon.com/sarhawestall
(you must be a patron to view the video)
This is the Event 201 Davos/Gates planned Pandemic:
https://www.iosrjournals.org/iosr-jap...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020...
https://www.ns-businesshub.com/scienc...
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/us...
Where Davos/WEF elites are leading us:
https://secondlife.com/
https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
83.1K subscribers
2/4: Jesuit Pete declares victory in Iowa in his NH appearance tonight as 63% of the Iowa Caucus votes are tallied and his connection to HRC/BHO run company Shadow, Inc., is exposed...Meanwhile, the CV has possibleconnections to a DoD funded study in India...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://theslot.jezebel.com/pete-butt...
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/nati...
https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/04/io...
https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/04/io...
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corrupt...
The DoD funded filovirus study on the India/China border last fall:
https://greatgameindia.com/coronaviru...
https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/ma...
You can view the video by Dr. Francis Boyle, who wrote the Bioweapons Act Here:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-0...
George Webb great video today discussing Iowa Caucus deep:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbAar...
To view the CV China video posted by Sarah Westall:
https://www.patreon.com/sarhawestall
(you must be a patron to view the video)
This is the Event 201 Davos/Gates planned Pandemic:
https://www.iosrjournals.org/iosr-jap...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020...
https://www.ns-businesshub.com/scienc...
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/us...
Where Davos/WEF elites are leading us:
https://secondlife.com/
https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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