Our Draconian Future Explained in Under Two Minutes: How Central Bank Digital Currencies Will Work
JD Rucker
Published 2 months ago |
This is not science fiction. It's not a "conspiracy theory." It's already happening now in many parts of the world and it's being pushed with every ounce of power the Biden-Harris regime, Deep State, World Economic Forum, and globalist elites have over this nation.

Central Bank Digital Currencies are being snuck in the backdoor of America's financial system faster than voter fraudsters snuck in ballots to be counted in the 2020 election.

Here's a concise explanation. Pay attention.

