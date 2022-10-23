Alberta: Premier Apologizes to Unvaccinated, Considers Dropping All Lockdown Prosecutions

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“I am deeply sorry for anyone who was inappropriately subjected to discrimination as a result of their vaccine status. I'm deeply sorry for any government employee that was fired from their job because of their vaccine status. And I welcome them back.”
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