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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 10.20.2021
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10 views • October 21, 2021
Steffen reveals shocking evidence regarding Astra Zeneca and exposes CCP’s vaccine plot against the US. Senator Ron Johnson’s concerns over the mandate, and flawed reporting are covered along with Germany’s harsh measures against their unvaccinated. Steffen gives a brief overview of covid related events and wraps up with American Airlines rescinding their vax mandate.
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