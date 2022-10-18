Corrupt People Stealing Children

Monday, October 17th, 2022 Live Stream

**WE NEED EVERYONE TO DOWNLOAD & SEND TO ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS

Pam Deol has been released from prison and we are moving to the next phase to expose the corrupt people acting at our public courthouses with seeing them held accountable and removed from our courts.

Go to www.awarriorcalls.com and scroll down until you see this heading in red: EMERGENCY ALERT REQUIRING YOUR HELP…

1) Download FINAL NOTICE (https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Notice.Trespass.October.17th.2022.pdf).

2) Download 400 email addresses to send to politicians to battle this evil. (download word document at www.awarriorcalls.com)

WE THANK EVERYONE SO MUCH FOR PUTTING THESE PEOPLE ON NOTICE.





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Bonnie Henry's emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?