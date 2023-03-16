Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UK Column News - 8th March 2023 Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with Wednesday’s UK Column News.
13 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 17 hours ago |

UK Column News - 8th March 2023

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with Wednesday’s UK Column News.

00:28 Digital ID Is Already Here
09:46 Covid leaks: Why was WhatsApp being used?
32:20 Unaccountable Senior Civil Servants: A Global Scourge
53:17 Sunak Focuses on Small Boats
58:26 International Women's Day and Updates
1:05:25 Ukraine Updates: Endgame in Bakhmut
1:13:02 Trust WHO?
1:22:21 BBC cheerleading for the Online Safety Bill

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-8th-march-2023

Keywords
ukmarch 2023column news - 8th

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket