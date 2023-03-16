UK Column News - 8th March 2023
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with Wednesday’s UK Column News.
00:28 Digital ID Is Already Here
09:46 Covid leaks: Why was WhatsApp being used?
32:20 Unaccountable Senior Civil Servants: A Global Scourge
53:17 Sunak Focuses on Small Boats
58:26 International Women's Day and Updates
1:05:25 Ukraine Updates: Endgame in Bakhmut
1:13:02 Trust WHO?
1:22:21 BBC cheerleading for the Online Safety Bill
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-8th-march-2023
