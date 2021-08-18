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Cellphone & Computer Repair-Your Data: Here's how close you were to never happening.
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180 views • August 18, 2021
Posted 17August2021 Louis Rossmann: Right to Repair Laws.
Every repair shop should add a note "Apologies, this repair almost didn't happen today, because prevents me from buying parts for your ."
What really happened is: will say "Sorry you have to replace your " so that they can make more money.
This stuff is actually affecting the independent auto repair industry. We have it easier but I have been slowly seeing stuff on vehicles that we simply can't do because the dealership has to sync the part etc.
Every repair shop should add a note "Apologies, this repair almost didn't happen today, because prevents me from buying parts for your ."
What really happened is: will say "Sorry you have to replace your " so that they can make more money.
This stuff is actually affecting the independent auto repair industry. We have it easier but I have been slowly seeing stuff on vehicles that we simply can't do because the dealership has to sync the part etc.
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