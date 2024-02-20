Create New Account
Donald Trump COOKS California: "Radical Left Lunatics" | Tucker Carlson
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

This originally aired August 2023 on the GOP Debate Night. 🤣


See full interview: 

https://rumble.com/v3b0eum-tucker-carlson-ep.-19-debate-night-with-donald-j-trump.html

Keywords
tucker carlsondonald trump interviewfox news debate night

