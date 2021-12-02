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The Universal Antidote Documentary
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1026 views • December 02, 2021
The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications.
The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.
This documentary has four parts: The section titles and timestamps are listed below:
1 What is Chlorine Dioxide & History (6:15 timestamp)
2 Is Chlorine Dioxide Safe? (17:45 timestamp)
3 Is Chlorine Dioxide Effective? (30:45 timestamp)
4 Personal Testimonies and Reports (45:00 timestamp)
Download the Reference Guidebook:
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
Download the Training Guidebook:
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/TUA-Beginner-Series-Training-Guidebook-Final.pdf
Find out more at any of the links below.
RELATED LINKS:
https://theuniversalantidote.com/
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/TUA-Beginner-Series-Training-Guidebook-Final.pdf
https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/30
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/curiousoutlier
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/
https://rumble.com/c/c-537305
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q
https://t.me/TheUniversalAntidote
https://frontierpharm.com/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html
The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.
This documentary has four parts: The section titles and timestamps are listed below:
1 What is Chlorine Dioxide & History (6:15 timestamp)
2 Is Chlorine Dioxide Safe? (17:45 timestamp)
3 Is Chlorine Dioxide Effective? (30:45 timestamp)
4 Personal Testimonies and Reports (45:00 timestamp)
Download the Reference Guidebook:
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
Download the Training Guidebook:
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/TUA-Beginner-Series-Training-Guidebook-Final.pdf
Find out more at any of the links below.
RELATED LINKS:
https://theuniversalantidote.com/
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/The-Universal-Antidote-Interactive-Reference-Guidebook.pdf
https://theuniversalantidote.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/TUA-Beginner-Series-Training-Guidebook-Final.pdf
https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/30
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/curiousoutlier
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/
https://rumble.com/c/c-537305
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q
https://t.me/TheUniversalAntidote
https://frontierpharm.com/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html
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