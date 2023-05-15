What Is a Gold IRA Rollover? (Explained!)

What Is a Gold IRA Rollover? ➡ Grab your FREE Gold IRA guide: 👉 https://geni.us/FreeGoldGuide

A gold IRA rollover is when you transfer funds from a different type of retirement account, such as a 401k, to a gold IRA.

On the other hand, an IRA transfer is when you move funds from one IRA to another.

You can roll over part or all of your account to a self-directed gold IRA.

And you don’t need to invest all of your money immediately. Instead, you can leave the funds in your account until you are ready to buy.

Just as long as you don’t take possession of it, you won’t pay any taxes.

The best time to initiate this rollover is when you change jobs since most employers won’t let you roll over your retirement account while you are still employed.

(Every company is different, though, so check with your employer to see if you have the option.)

