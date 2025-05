Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 3, 2025 – Trump’s TARIFF WARS unleashed against nearly every nation in effort to protect American manufacturers

- Mystery of Strange Egg-Like Objects in Florida (0:00)

- Historical US Government and Military Experiments (2:45)

- Critique of Trump and RFK Jr. on mRNA Injections (6:52)

- Microscopy of Chicken McNuggets (10:57)

- Trump's Tariffs and Their Impact (32:28)

- Potential Global Economic Disruption (1:04:22)

- Faraday Bags and Electromagnetic Protection (1:08:23)

- Digital Footprint and Geofencing Warrants (1:18:40)

- Faraday Products and Their Applications (1:22:48)

- Generator and Solar Panel Protection (1:25:56)

- Faraday Blankets and Handbags (1:29:02)

- Satellite Phones and Their Benefits (1:37:43)

- Faraday Material and Its Applications (1:53:38)

- Environmental and Health Implications of EMF (1:54:02)

- Educational and Practical Tips (1:54:22)

- Future Developments and Customer Feedback (2:00:11)

- Promotion and Collaboration (2:00:39)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





