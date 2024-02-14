The new AFU commander-in-chief, Syrsky, has announced a shift to defence:

[How do you assess the situation now?]

The current situation can be described as difficult. That is, the enemy is now advancing practically along the entire front line, and we have switched from offensive actions to a defensive operation. And the aim of our defensive operation is to exhaust the enemy's forces, to inflict maximum losses on him, using our fortifications, our technical advantages in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare and the maintenance of prepared defensive lines. The situation at the front was very tense, with the enemy making offensive movements in several directions, in fact all along the line of sight of my group.

Adding:

Syrsky admitted the failure of the counteroffensive

In an interview with ZDF, the new commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that Ukrainian forces had switched to a “defensive operation” to inflict “maximum losses” on Russia.

He also announced his readiness to leave positions on the front line. According to the official version - “for the sake of saving the lives of soldiers.”

At the same time, he still hopes to end the conflict by “reaching the borders of ’91.”