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IT'S GOING TO BE A HOT WEEK AHEAD
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260 views • June 28, 2021
IT'S GOING TO BE A HOT WEEK AHEAD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/40SoTXjCVQ1o/
The audit will be attacked with every ounce of their evil. Understand, this is the 'Gold Standard' for how to do an election forensic audit. Make sure your representatives understand your insistence that a full forensic audit is the only path forward for our country. Make sure they hear your voice Patriots. Peacefully we will take back this country and planet from the dark ones. WWG1WGA
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/40SoTXjCVQ1o/
The audit will be attacked with every ounce of their evil. Understand, this is the 'Gold Standard' for how to do an election forensic audit. Make sure your representatives understand your insistence that a full forensic audit is the only path forward for our country. Make sure they hear your voice Patriots. Peacefully we will take back this country and planet from the dark ones. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to @on_the_fringe /c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/OTFWithDanRadioStyle/posts
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
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