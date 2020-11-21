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The Oldest Known Melody ~ Hurrian Hymn from 1400 B.C.E.
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259 views • November 21, 2020
The Oldest known musical melody performed by the very talented Michael Levy on the Lyre. This ancient musical fragment dates back to 1400 B.C.E. and was discovered in the 1950's in Ugarit, Syria. It was interpreted by Dr. Richard Dumbrill. He wrote a book entitled "The Archaeomusicology of the Ancient Near East."
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