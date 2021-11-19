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The Double Jabbed Dropping Dead Is Getting Too Common
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681 views • November 19, 2021
The double jabbed sports players collapsing during their game are becoming way too common!! . . heart problems in healthy young people are NOT RARE ANYMORE . . . thanks to these genocidal jabs!!!
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