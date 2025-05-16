2 Ukraine-backed Kaliningrad residents detained on suspicion of terrorism

Both were preparing to sabotage strategically important objects with IEDs

Not on FSB's watch.

Adding about the Istanbul Ukrainian talks:

Russia reportedly demanded Ukraine fully withdraw from its four new regions — warning, 'Next time, it’ll be five'

The Russian delegation’s actual quip, as told to RT?

'We didn't say five. We said eight'

And: 'War and negotiations are conducted simultaneously' — the head of Russia's delegation Vladimir Medinsky responded to those who proposed conducting negotiations after a "truce" with Napoleon's famous words



