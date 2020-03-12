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Corona-Panic? Fear THIS: Martial Law, People Begging For Gov Control
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64 views • March 12, 2020
This is a test — of govt/media ability to get the public to demand a police state. What’s happening now is the culmination of a long process of conditioning to accept the police state. Now many of the same conservatives & liberals who enacted post-9/11 controls are demanding we follow China’s lead and many who laughed at AOC & Bernie’s centralized command/control proposals & shutdown of industry b/c “we’re all going to die”, are demanding we go even farther as EVERY business & event is being shut down
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