ACCOUNTABILITY AND A NATION BETRAYED | General Michael Flynn | Episode 32

General Flynn joins Lara Logan engage in discussion around the damage done to the American Republic by political operatives on both the left and right of the aisle. We explore the potential indictments against figures like John Brennan, Jack Smith and Jim Comey. The revelations recently released in FBI documents shed light on the mistreatment of General Flynn. We the people must demand transparency and accountability for the crimes that weakened the United States.





(0:00:00) - Discussion on Potential Indictments and Accountability

(0:16:16) - Looming Threats to American Sovereignty

(0:23:27) - A Call for Courage & Accountability

(0:33:35) - Supporting Independent Journalism





Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe





Join the newsletter and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/





Paid partnerships:





Patriot Mobile

America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider

Get FREE month of service with promo code LARA

https://patriotmobile.com/partners/lara

or call 972-PATRIOT





CHOQ

Premium Natural Supplements

Get 17.76% off your subscription

https://choq.com/#lara





Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial





Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan

Follow General Flynn on X: https://x.com/GenFlynn





All music licensed via Artlist.io





General Flynn, National Security, Potential Indictments, John Brennan, James Comey, FBI, GOP, Veterans, Governor Abbott, Texas Politics, COVID Vaccine, Independent Journalism, Whistleblowers, Accountability, Government, Russiagate