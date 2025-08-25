ACCOUNTABILITY AND A NATION BETRAYED | General Michael Flynn | Episode 32

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
General Flynn joins Lara Logan engage in discussion around the damage done to the American Republic by political operatives on both the left and right of the aisle. We explore the potential indictments against figures like John Brennan, Jack Smith and Jim Comey. The revelations recently released in FBI documents shed light on the mistreatment of General Flynn. We the people must demand transparency and accountability for the crimes that weakened the United States.
(0:00:00) - Discussion on Potential Indictments and Accountability
(0:16:16) - Looming Threats to American Sovereignty
(0:23:27) - A Call for Courage & Accountability
(0:33:35) - Supporting Independent Journalism
General Flynn, National Security, Potential Indictments, John Brennan, James Comey, FBI, GOP, Veterans, Governor Abbott, Texas Politics, COVID Vaccine, Independent Journalism, Whistleblowers, Accountability, Government, Russiagate