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Why fish don't get cancer... MIND-BLOWING Balneotherapy Science
jroseland
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44 views • June 17, 2021

The most recent title from Mark Sloan delves into the science of water's healing properties, something I didn't know much about previously. Balneotherapy is fundamentally a metabolism hack, here we'll delve into bath hacks, cancer-metabolism connection, and stuff you didn't know about carbon dioxide (you need more of it!)


Read 📑 Everything discussed here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/922-bath-bombs-balneotherapy

Order book 📖 Bath Bombs & Balneotherapy

https://amzn.to/32gBwbQ

Shop 🛒 Organic Bath Bombs

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Bath-Bombs


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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