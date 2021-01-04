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Democrats Mock God In Opening House Prayer
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94 views • January 04, 2021
by Jared Dyson - January 3, 2021 - in Current Events, Opinion, Religious
"To open each Congressional session, a prayer is said. At the start of a new Congress, a prayer is said for that specific Congress. This year, the prayer was said, but it was a complete slap in the face to our founding fathers and our nation’s history."
https://thelibertyloft.com/video-opening-prayer-of-congress-shows-how-far-our-nation-is-from-god/
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"To open each Congressional session, a prayer is said. At the start of a new Congress, a prayer is said for that specific Congress. This year, the prayer was said, but it was a complete slap in the face to our founding fathers and our nation’s history."
https://thelibertyloft.com/video-opening-prayer-of-congress-shows-how-far-our-nation-is-from-god/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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