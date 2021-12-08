We're hurtling towards a Totalitarian Technocracy.

Ivor Cummins is a biochemical engineer, author and speaker whose career specialty has been leading large worldwide teams in complex problem-solving activity. Since 2012 Ivor has been intensively researching the root causes of modern chronic disease, with a particular focus on cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity.



During the pandemic, Ivor has been an outspoken critic of lockdowns and the poor science behind Government decision-making. He’s also spoken out about the failings of corporate media and censorship. Ivor recently released a feature length documentary called 'Covid Chronicles'.



Ivor Cummins BE(Chem) CEng MIEI, completed a Biochemical Engineering degree in 1990. He has since spent 30 years in corporate technical leadership positions. His career specialty has been leading large worldwide teams in complex problem-solving activity.



Since 2012 Ivor has been intensively researching the root causes of modern chronic disease. A particular focus has been on cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. He shares his research insights at public speaking engagements around the world, revealing the key nutritional and lifestyle interventions which will deliver excellent health and personal productivity. He has recently presented at the British Association of Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation (BACPR) and also at the Irish National Institute of Preventative Cardiology (NIPC) annual conferences.



The Biden Administration is in a state of flux despite passing key Infrastructure legislation in November.



The economy is experiencing serious inflationary pressures with energy and supply chain constraints, while the FED dithers. Government spending is unabated with the Build Back Better Plan expected to pass the Senate by the year's end. They'll also hit the debt ceiling.



The Administration’s policies on Covid19 remain a huge source of uncertainty with Biden’s Vaccine mandates halted by the courts on constitutional grounds and its highly politicised approach to managing the virus.



Blake Christian CPA, a national Top 25 OZ influencer, joins us to discuss the Build Back Better plan.



Blake has over 35 years of experience providing tax consulting and compliance services to clients that include multinational, publicly traded corporations, as well as closely held owner-managed businesses. He has specialised in federal, state and local tax incentive programs, and is leading the firm’s efforts in providing tax consulting services for Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZs).



Blake's industry experience is broad and includes manufacturing and distribution, service companies, restaurant, shipping and transportation, energy and health care.



Asia Pacific Today, December 7, 2021



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