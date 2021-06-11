Media Change Tune on Coronavirus Lab Leak

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5/27/2021 The media for months accused the Trump administration of peddling a “conspiracy theory” that the novel coronavirus originated from a Wuhan virology lab. Now, the idea that the virus came from a lab is a “serious scientific question.”