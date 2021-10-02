© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A "Bench Clearing" Brawl
Follow
11
Share
Report
2056 views • October 02, 2021
John B Wells with John B. Christopher James and Gabriel Proulx.
Published Date: Sep 28, 2021 on https://caravantomidnight.com
https://caravantomidnight.com/episode-detail/21819?action=
Christopher James
Website: https://www.awarriorcalls.com
Christopher’s insights have been activated to the point of him realizing ; “The Bar” to which our legal professionals are called to, may not be set as high as we think and that wizards are not the only mythical characters wearing robes. The deck is indeed stacked. Our very own courtrooms themselves are operating as a house of Bar cards dealt from the bottom of the deck… all to merely enable the greatest “card trick” since the dawn of mankind.
Gabriel Proulx
Website: https://www.awarriorcalls.com
An honorary Texan and a proud alumnus of the Laredo Bucks professional hockey team. Gabe is now a law man who works within the criminal justice system. As an Ontario Provincial police officer, (much like a state trooper) he has taken an Oath. As a former Canadian Forces member, he has taken an oath. And as an ex- pro hockey player he’s given and taken more than a few; hits, punches, slap-shots, stitches and cuts, he’s even spent some time in the penalty box, but never like this before. This time he’s the one blowing the whistle not the referee.
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS -CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Published Date: Sep 28, 2021 on https://caravantomidnight.com
https://caravantomidnight.com/episode-detail/21819?action=
Christopher James
Website: https://www.awarriorcalls.com
Christopher’s insights have been activated to the point of him realizing ; “The Bar” to which our legal professionals are called to, may not be set as high as we think and that wizards are not the only mythical characters wearing robes. The deck is indeed stacked. Our very own courtrooms themselves are operating as a house of Bar cards dealt from the bottom of the deck… all to merely enable the greatest “card trick” since the dawn of mankind.
Gabriel Proulx
Website: https://www.awarriorcalls.com
An honorary Texan and a proud alumnus of the Laredo Bucks professional hockey team. Gabe is now a law man who works within the criminal justice system. As an Ontario Provincial police officer, (much like a state trooper) he has taken an Oath. As a former Canadian Forces member, he has taken an oath. And as an ex- pro hockey player he’s given and taken more than a few; hits, punches, slap-shots, stitches and cuts, he’s even spent some time in the penalty box, but never like this before. This time he’s the one blowing the whistle not the referee.
***DOWNLOAD: The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS -CoV-2 LIE will be found.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.