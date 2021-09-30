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STEW PETERS : PROOF.. IF WE FIGHT, WE CAN WIN! ATTORNEY DEFEATS COMMUNIST MANDATE!
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584 views • September 30, 2021
Stew Peters Show Published September 30, 2021
Constitutional Attorney, Jeff Childers, joined Stew Peters to reveal how he defeated a communist city council that tried to mandate 250 city workers to be inoculated. That city council didn't see Childers coming, and as a result of his efforts, there will be no unconstitutional nonsense going on in this city!
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Constitutional Attorney, Jeff Childers, joined Stew Peters to reveal how he defeated a communist city council that tried to mandate 250 city workers to be inoculated. That city council didn't see Childers coming, and as a result of his efforts, there will be no unconstitutional nonsense going on in this city!
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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