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One Positive Thing About Monkeypox: Unlike Covid, We Will Know For Sure Which Politician Has the Pox When They Tell Us
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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34 views • July 26, 2022

The Monkeypox Virus is about to go viral, much like the Covid Pandemic took off on March 11, 2020 when the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a Global Pandemic. As we approach August 1st and the WHO's request to have control over how EVERY country handles their Global Pandemics we are going to watch the rhetoric build-up from G7 countries as to why the Monkeypox virus is so concerning. Today Joe Biden will be addressing the Monkeypox narrative and I will be following him. This is the new HOT button with the Globalists, as is climate change.



Related articles:


https://beckernews.com/new-covid-19-origins-oversaw-monkeypox-research-at-wuhan-lab-one-year-before-global-outbreak-45076/


https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1995820X22000414#fig3


https://hugotalks.com/2022/07/25/monkeypox-the-mark-of-the-beast-hugo-talks/


Related videos:


Mark Steyn reacts to world leaders catching Covid after campaigning for the jab

GBNews YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aghsC-TO6ME


Outbreak - Opening Scene

Captain Darrow YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdlrWDx2Ldw


'I touched everything': Woman experiencing symptoms after contact with escaped monkeys | NewsNation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYFYxcGTc5g


CDC: Monkeys posed a public health risk

WNEP YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEalGkxv99Q


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