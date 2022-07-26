One Positive Thing About Monkeypox: Unlike Covid, We Will Know For Sure Which Politician Has the Pox When They Tell Us

The Monkeypox Virus is about to go viral, much like the Covid Pandemic took off on March 11, 2020 when the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a Global Pandemic. As we approach August 1st and the WHO's request to have control over how EVERY country handles their Global Pandemics we are going to watch the rhetoric build-up from G7 countries as to why the Monkeypox virus is so concerning. Today Joe Biden will be addressing the Monkeypox narrative and I will be following him. This is the new HOT button with the Globalists, as is climate change.









Related articles:





https://beckernews.com/new-covid-19-origins-oversaw-monkeypox-research-at-wuhan-lab-one-year-before-global-outbreak-45076/





https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1995820X22000414#fig3





https://hugotalks.com/2022/07/25/monkeypox-the-mark-of-the-beast-hugo-talks/





Related videos:





Mark Steyn reacts to world leaders catching Covid after campaigning for the jab

GBNews YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aghsC-TO6ME





Outbreak - Opening Scene

Captain Darrow YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdlrWDx2Ldw





'I touched everything': Woman experiencing symptoms after contact with escaped monkeys | NewsNation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYFYxcGTc5g





CDC: Monkeys posed a public health risk

WNEP YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEalGkxv99Q





Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.





Paypal Donations are always appreciated:





https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda





Contact me via email: [email protected]





My Video Sharing Channel Links:





A Dose of Canadian Truth

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth





Global Agenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/





Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda





Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda





My Social Media Links:





Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky





Global Agenda on Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda





Global Agenda on Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda