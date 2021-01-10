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Lt. General Thomas McInerney: Special Forces Took Nancy Pelosi Laptop Wednesday, Says She's Frantic
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110 views • January 10, 2021
Special Operation?
Lt. General Thomas McInerney speaking at the White House says that special forces were mixed in on Wednesday when the capitol was stormed, and that they’re the ones who stole Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.
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Lt. General Thomas McInerney speaking at the White House says that special forces were mixed in on Wednesday when the capitol was stormed, and that they’re the ones who stole Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.
SUBSCRIBE ON RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/c/TheWerffReport
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