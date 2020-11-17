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Leigh Dundas - Executive order for election interference
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369 views • November 17, 2020
Leigh Dundas - Executive order for election interference
53,073 views•Nov 15, 2020
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neotech40
2.75K subscribers
The Executive Order:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidenti...
Trump Attorney Sidney Powell Interview re “Staggering Statistical Evidence” -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFCXP...
Trump Attorney Lin Wood interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rETYH...
Congressman Interview:
https://youtu.be/GbgZzA_mSpE
Dominion is based in Canada per Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/com...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominio...
Scytl is based out of country:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scytl
Scytl’s connection to Ovum:
http://www.ciol.com/scytl-continues-l... https://thenewamerican.com/soros-conn...
53,073 views•Nov 15, 2020
2.9K
35
SHARE
SAVE
neotech40
2.75K subscribers
The Executive Order:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidenti...
Trump Attorney Sidney Powell Interview re “Staggering Statistical Evidence” -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFCXP...
Trump Attorney Lin Wood interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rETYH...
Congressman Interview:
https://youtu.be/GbgZzA_mSpE
Dominion is based in Canada per Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/com...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominio...
Scytl is based out of country:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scytl
Scytl’s connection to Ovum:
http://www.ciol.com/scytl-continues-l... https://thenewamerican.com/soros-conn...
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