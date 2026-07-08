Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Wednesday July 8Th, 2026

****ARTICLE LINKS****





China Is Rehearsing For War; And America, Is Already Part Of The Script!

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10212





When Every Device Becomes A Tracking Device

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10211





Vanishing Support For Israel: How Propaganda Rewrote Reality

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10210





Government Funding Comes With A Price: Surrender Your Christian Beliefs

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10209





Months Away From Cyber Chaos? The First Human-Free Cyberattack Has Arrived

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10204





Every Camera Knows Your Name: The Surveillance Future Is Already Here

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10203





Transhumanism: The Latest Attempt To Transcend The Limits Established By God

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10202





Presbyterians Vote To Sacrifice Children On The Altar Of Gender Ideology

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10201





America 250: They Can't Celebrate What They're Trying To Erase

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10198





The Road To Ezekiel 38: Russia's Anger, Turkey's Ambition, Iran's Revenge...

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10197





Canada's New Ministry of Truth? Why Christians Should Be Paying Attention

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10196





The Purge Begins: Biblical Pastors Need Not Apply

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10195



