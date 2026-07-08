Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Wednesday July 8Th, 2026

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China Is Rehearsing For War; And America, Is Already Part Of The Script!
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10212
When Every Device Becomes A Tracking Device
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10211
Vanishing Support For Israel: How Propaganda Rewrote Reality
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10210
Government Funding Comes With A Price: Surrender Your Christian Beliefs
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10209
Months Away From Cyber Chaos? The First Human-Free Cyberattack Has Arrived
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10204
Every Camera Knows Your Name: The Surveillance Future Is Already Here
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10203
Transhumanism: The Latest Attempt To Transcend The Limits Established By God
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10202
Presbyterians Vote To Sacrifice Children On The Altar Of Gender Ideology
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10201
America 250: They Can't Celebrate What They're Trying To Erase
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10198
The Road To Ezekiel 38: Russia's Anger, Turkey's Ambition, Iran's Revenge...
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10197
Canada's New Ministry of Truth? Why Christians Should Be Paying Attention
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10196
The Purge Begins: Biblical Pastors Need Not Apply
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10195