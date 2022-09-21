https://gnews.org/post/p1ntw2505
09/19/2022 Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: “Spike protein in COVID vaccines will damage your myocardium. Imagine you’re a top athlete and you get this [damaged myocardium], you will never become a top athlete again. You’re going to fall down, and you will never come back to what you used to be.”
