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"The Age Of Truth CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR SPEECH 2020" ~ LUCAS ALEXANDER [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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41 views • January 26, 2021
The AGE OF TRUTH TV - CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR SPEECH by Presenter Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander. December 2020
A heartfelt, strong message for our viewers and for the coming year 2021.
We wish you all a very MERRY CHRISTMAS and a HAPPY & WONDERFUL NEW YEAR.
Filmed at the Age Of Truth TV studios in Copenhagen, Denmark, Christmas - December 2020.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
A heartfelt, strong message for our viewers and for the coming year 2021.
We wish you all a very MERRY CHRISTMAS and a HAPPY & WONDERFUL NEW YEAR.
Filmed at the Age Of Truth TV studios in Copenhagen, Denmark, Christmas - December 2020.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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