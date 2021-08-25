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Hawaii Lt. Governor Josh Green Mask Hypocrisy and Refusal to Speak with Whistleblower
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291 views • August 25, 2021
On August 24, 2021 Josh Green was at Scratch Kitchen restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii for a fundraising event. He was found not wearing a mask or social distancing as he has been scolding the people of Hawaii to do so or face further infringements of their God given rights.
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower
https://www.bitchute.com/video/snvoNdcBzaAZ/
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower (Terminated for the Truth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUsFl7WG4ThX/
Abrien Aguirre's GoFundMe page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-abrien-and-his-family?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#JoshGreen #Hypocrisy #Genocide
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower
https://www.bitchute.com/video/snvoNdcBzaAZ/
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower (Terminated for the Truth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUsFl7WG4ThX/
Abrien Aguirre's GoFundMe page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-abrien-and-his-family?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#JoshGreen #Hypocrisy #Genocide
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