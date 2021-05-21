© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▶️ Crypto-Monetized Social Media - Jayson Tan From Torum | EP#440
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 21, 2021
Torum is a crypto-monetized social media platform that is powered by the XTM cryptocurrency. I chatted with the CMO and co-founder Jayson Tan about the tokenomics of XTM, how decentralized Torum is, and much more.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:35 About Jayson
03:00 Torum
08:48 Problems Solved
14:55 XTM
18:52 Tokenomics On Torum
22:30 XTM Rewards
25:35 KYC
30:10 Blockchain & Decentralization
36:00 Next Updates
39:30 Unique Differences
45:45 Next 5 Years
48:00 Outro
Torum strives to build a groundbreaking ecosystem with a mission to unite and connect worldwide blockchain technologists and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Powered by XTM, Torum is a crypto-centric social media platform that aims to form a powerful one-stop ecosystem by bridging the gap between cryptocurrency communities across the world. You can learn more about Torum at https://www.torum.com/about.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Torum?
• What problem does Torum solve?
• How is the XTM token presale going and when should we expect for that to fully launched where we can start using it, earning it, and transacting?
• Can you explain a little bit about the tokenomics behind XTM and how users earn XTM?
• Will you be able to withdraw XTM when it’s fully live?
• Will there be any KYC restrictions to using the platform?
• How decentralized is Torum and how integrated with blockchain is it?
• How did Torum get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are the next big updates for Torum to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Torum fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see Torum going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://www.torum.com/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
What do you think about Torum? Are you on Torum? What are your thoughts on XTM? Let us know if you have any further questions on Torum in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Torum:2
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
01:35 About Jayson
03:00 Torum
08:48 Problems Solved
14:55 XTM
18:52 Tokenomics On Torum
22:30 XTM Rewards
25:35 KYC
30:10 Blockchain & Decentralization
36:00 Next Updates
39:30 Unique Differences
45:45 Next 5 Years
48:00 Outro
Torum strives to build a groundbreaking ecosystem with a mission to unite and connect worldwide blockchain technologists and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Powered by XTM, Torum is a crypto-centric social media platform that aims to form a powerful one-stop ecosystem by bridging the gap between cryptocurrency communities across the world. You can learn more about Torum at https://www.torum.com/about.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to Torum?
• What problem does Torum solve?
• How is the XTM token presale going and when should we expect for that to fully launched where we can start using it, earning it, and transacting?
• Can you explain a little bit about the tokenomics behind XTM and how users earn XTM?
• Will you be able to withdraw XTM when it’s fully live?
• Will there be any KYC restrictions to using the platform?
• How decentralized is Torum and how integrated with blockchain is it?
• How did Torum get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are the next big updates for Torum to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does Torum fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see Torum going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://www.torum.com/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer.
What do you think about Torum? Are you on Torum? What are your thoughts on XTM? Let us know if you have any further questions on Torum in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Torum:2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.