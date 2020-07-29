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Where Have You Been for The Last 4 and Half Years - THE PANDERING PROJECT
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80 views • July 29, 2020
"The Project" A Far Left Joke of a News Show.
The Project has and always will be irrelevant. Haven't seen that many CLOWNS since the circus.
The Project has and always will be irrelevant. Haven't seen that many CLOWNS since the circus.
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