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How a Virus Can Be Transmitted #shorts
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120 views • May 20, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/PUnS2I8Cazs
How exactly does a virus get transmitted? 🦠
Dr. Jason Kindrachuk is an assistant professor in Medical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases at the University of Manitoba. He is also Canada Research Chair in the molecular pathogenesis of emerging viruses. In this video, Dr. Jason explains in detail how human to human transmission occurs.
According to Dr. Jason, people, like you and I, can contract viruses simply by being in CLOSE contact with a sick person not only when they are coughing or sneezing 🤧 but also when you use the toilet after them when they’re going through bouts of diarrhea. 🚽
What measures should you take in order to avoid infection? 😷 List down your top tips below.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/PUnS2I8Cazs
How exactly does a virus get transmitted? 🦠
Dr. Jason Kindrachuk is an assistant professor in Medical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases at the University of Manitoba. He is also Canada Research Chair in the molecular pathogenesis of emerging viruses. In this video, Dr. Jason explains in detail how human to human transmission occurs.
According to Dr. Jason, people, like you and I, can contract viruses simply by being in CLOSE contact with a sick person not only when they are coughing or sneezing 🤧 but also when you use the toilet after them when they’re going through bouts of diarrhea. 🚽
What measures should you take in order to avoid infection? 😷 List down your top tips below.
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