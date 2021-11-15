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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 43
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10 views • November 15, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we begin 1 Corinthians 5 and discuss the importance of preserving the purity of the ekklesia, as a New Covenant Temple of God. We talk about why Paul considered himself a member of the ekklesia entitled to vote within the gathering on certain matters though he may be only present in spirit. We discuss the vote of the Apostle Paul, as present in spirit, concerning the unrepentant egregiously immoral member. We address why the priority of any discipline is the restoration of the member. We begin discussion of Matthew 18 and the relevance of the entire chapter when addressing the discipline of a member. We discuss at length the meanings of the illustrations Jesus presented to his disciples regarding the salt of the earth and the light of the world.in Matthew 5.
In this episode, we begin 1 Corinthians 5 and discuss the importance of preserving the purity of the ekklesia, as a New Covenant Temple of God. We talk about why Paul considered himself a member of the ekklesia entitled to vote within the gathering on certain matters though he may be only present in spirit. We discuss the vote of the Apostle Paul, as present in spirit, concerning the unrepentant egregiously immoral member. We address why the priority of any discipline is the restoration of the member. We begin discussion of Matthew 18 and the relevance of the entire chapter when addressing the discipline of a member. We discuss at length the meanings of the illustrations Jesus presented to his disciples regarding the salt of the earth and the light of the world.in Matthew 5.
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