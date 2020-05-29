Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Its shortly after memorial day 2020 and I share what I did for the weekend. It made me think about where I come from, who I am, and who I want to be for my future generations. We live in America which is the greatest country ever. We have to stand up for what is right if we are to continue on as the greatest country and leave something for our future generations.