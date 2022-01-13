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DEAR AMERICANS, AS PROMISED: THIS IS THE VIDEO THAT I GOT BANNED FOR!
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243 views • January 13, 2022
Robert F Kennedy jr - Dear Americans, as promised:
This is the video that i got banned for!
That means you shall all share it ASAP!
Dear Americans, as promised:
This is the video that i got banned for!
That means you shall all share it ASAP!
The Phizer inoculations for Covid 19 - More HARM than Benefit!
Phizer 6 months data shows that the vaccine create more illness than they prevent!
Plus an overview of the Phizer process and flawless in both design and execution!
Why this data analysis can’t be shared with the US nation?
I strongly advise you to keep yourself and your children away from this dangerous experiment!
This is the video that i got banned for!
That means you shall all share it ASAP!
Dear Americans, as promised:
This is the video that i got banned for!
That means you shall all share it ASAP!
The Phizer inoculations for Covid 19 - More HARM than Benefit!
Phizer 6 months data shows that the vaccine create more illness than they prevent!
Plus an overview of the Phizer process and flawless in both design and execution!
Why this data analysis can’t be shared with the US nation?
I strongly advise you to keep yourself and your children away from this dangerous experiment!
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