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Had Crhons for over thirty year and testosterone has changed the course of my illness.
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12 views • May 26, 2022
I started taking testosterone in March of 2020 and the course of my illness has been completely reversed. I started doing not to help my Crhons but it was to help my bones. Like many people with Crhons I have bone loss due to the steroids I have been taking for 30 years. I have been unable to ween off at about 10-15 try’s. Before I started testosterone my iron levels were at 12 normal starts at 65. Since 2018 I was hovering in the 20s and had to take regular iron treatments in 2019. I took 3 full courses I think it was 1000 ml of iron in 200 ml does over 4-5 weeks. After doing that for a year I ended with my iron being at 12. I was desperate. I was starting to lose it. This very same doctor told me it could help my Crhons as well. He sited this article https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26020563/
Now this is a government website. In this study 80 men with Crhons took either testosterone or a placebo 50/50. Of the 40 men who received testosterone all 40 had improvement. So I took a chance it’s amazing. I can think clearer here clearly just be more focused. My iron with out any iron treatments is no at 57. I am now on the precipice of having normal iron levels. All due to testosterone. I can be reached by email at
[email protected] Or message on fb hate the platform just use there messageer app. Thanks please feel free to pass the info along to a friend or family member.
Now this is a government website. In this study 80 men with Crhons took either testosterone or a placebo 50/50. Of the 40 men who received testosterone all 40 had improvement. So I took a chance it’s amazing. I can think clearer here clearly just be more focused. My iron with out any iron treatments is no at 57. I am now on the precipice of having normal iron levels. All due to testosterone. I can be reached by email at
[email protected] Or message on fb hate the platform just use there messageer app. Thanks please feel free to pass the info along to a friend or family member.
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