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Sharon Lechter Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad + 100% Success Without College: How Your Kids Can Be Financially Independent | Bruce Goodmansen
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18 views • August 09, 2022

Buy the Book 100% Success Without College: How Your Kids Can Be Financially Independent by Bruce Goodmansen
https://www.amazon.com/100-Success-Without-College-Financially-ebook/dp/B089ZPVCWD/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3EML85GZQG7EF&keywords=100%25+Success+Without+College&qid=1659195870&sprefix=100%25+success+without+college+%2Caps%2C165&sr=8-1

SHOULD I GET AN MBA OR ATTEND 3,703 THRIVETIME SHOW BUSINESS CONFERENCES? – ASK CLAY ANYTHING - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-podcasts/should-i-get-an-mba-or-attend-3703-thrivetime-show-business-conferences-ask-clay-anything/

WHY COLLEGE MIGHT NOT BE FOR YOU WITH RICH DAD POOR DAD AUTHOR SHARON LECHTER https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-podcasts/why-college-might-not-be-for-you-with-rich-dad-poor-dad-author-sharon-lechter/

What Is the Electra Complex? The Electra complex is a term used to describe the female version of the Oedipus complex. It involves a girl, aged between 3 and 6, becoming subconsciously sexually attached to her father and increasingly hostile toward her mother. Carl Jung developed the theory in 1913. - https://www.healthline.com/health/electra-complex#:~:text=The%20Electra%20complex%20is%20a,developed%20the%20theory%20in%201913.

What Is the Oedipus Complex? - Also called the oedipal complex, the Oedipus complex is a term used in the psychosexual stages of development theory by Sigmund Freud. The concept, first proposed by Freud in 1899 and not formally used until 1910, refers to a male child’s attraction to their parent of the opposite sex (mother) and jealousy of their parent of the same sex (father).
According to the controversial concept, children view the same-sex parent as a rival. Specifically, a boy feels the need to compete with his father for the attention of his mother, or a girl will compete with her mother for the attention of her father. The latter concept was termed the “Electra complex,” by a former student and collaborator of Freud, Carl Jung.
The controversy centers on the theory that a child has sexual feelings towards a parent. Freud believed that though these feelings or desires are repressed or unconscious, they still have a significant influence on a child’s development.
https://www.healthline.com/health/oedipus-complex

Are you looking to grow your business? Clay Clark client and success story Josh Spurrell joins us to break down the 250% growth of www.Spurrell.CA.

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clay clarkthrivetime showrich dad poor dadbruce goodmansensharon lechter
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