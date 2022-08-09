Sharon Lechter Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad + 100% Success Without College: How Your Kids Can Be Financially Independent | Bruce Goodmansen

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Buy the Book 100% Success Without College: How Your Kids Can Be Financially Independent by Bruce Goodmansen
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WHY COLLEGE MIGHT NOT BE FOR YOU WITH RICH DAD POOR DAD AUTHOR SHARON LECHTER https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-podcasts/why-college-might-not-be-for-you-with-rich-dad-poor-dad-author-sharon-lechter/
What Is the Electra Complex? The Electra complex is a term used to describe the female version of the Oedipus complex. It involves a girl, aged between 3 and 6, becoming subconsciously sexually attached to her father and increasingly hostile toward her mother. Carl Jung developed the theory in 1913. - https://www.healthline.com/health/electra-complex#:~:text=The%20Electra%20complex%20is%20a,developed%20the%20theory%20in%201913.
What Is the Oedipus Complex? - Also called the oedipal complex, the Oedipus complex is a term used in the psychosexual stages of development theory by Sigmund Freud. The concept, first proposed by Freud in 1899 and not formally used until 1910, refers to a male child’s attraction to their parent of the opposite sex (mother) and jealousy of their parent of the same sex (father).
According to the controversial concept, children view the same-sex parent as a rival. Specifically, a boy feels the need to compete with his father for the attention of his mother, or a girl will compete with her mother for the attention of her father. The latter concept was termed the “Electra complex,” by a former student and collaborator of Freud, Carl Jung.
The controversy centers on the theory that a child has sexual feelings towards a parent. Freud believed that though these feelings or desires are repressed or unconscious, they still have a significant influence on a child’s development.
https://www.healthline.com/health/oedipus-complex
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