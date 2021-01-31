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Leftist terror and war of God fearing people, an example
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20 views • January 31, 2021
Posted 22May2017 Zehut: What has happened in Israel against the God-fearing Jews is just a test of the plans for the rest of the God-fearing people in America. What the Jews had to deal with is now in American cities with Antifa terror, Same terror just under a different name. This is just one idea to bring back sanity. Zehut's plan for achieving peace and full sovereignty over the Land of Israel
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