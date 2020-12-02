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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 25
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48 views • December 02, 2020
WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM please go there for all your truth!
Once again a great man Dr. Andrew Kaufman confirms my work a global cabal is controlling ALL OF THIS... there is NO Pandemic as we are told from many sources now the numbers are fudged big time.
This is a wonderful interview filled with TRUTH... the world must wake up!
We need numbers big time .. sign up at website and spread the truth!
God Speed
Once again a great man Dr. Andrew Kaufman confirms my work a global cabal is controlling ALL OF THIS... there is NO Pandemic as we are told from many sources now the numbers are fudged big time.
This is a wonderful interview filled with TRUTH... the world must wake up!
We need numbers big time .. sign up at website and spread the truth!
God Speed
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