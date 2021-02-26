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Miles Guo on GTV: https://gtv.org/user/5e596957357cc612d35a8044
2/26/2021 Miles Guo: Why would the CCP conquer Taiwan? The essence of what Jin Canrong said about the CCP’s war with Taiwan. There is no media in Taiwan that understand the essence of the relationship between Mainland China and Taiwan. This is because, a) the Taiwanese have the fluke mentality just like what an ostrich does when faced with dangers; and b) they believe their collusion with the CCP would work out so the war won’t take place